Kenny Pickett: I’m expecting a big jump in Year Two

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he’s excited about how much he believes quarterback Kenny Pickett can grow in his second season with the team and Pickett didn’t take much time off before getting to work on doing that growth.

Pickett said that he took about a week off after the end of the Steelers season and then resumed training because he felt he “wasn’t acting myself” without it. He worked out with teammates last month to get a jump start on the offseason program and continue the progress he felt he made over the course of his rookie season.

“The biggest growth for me was mentally,” Pickett said, via the team’s website. “Just understanding of the system. It comes with reps. You want that fast. You can study on paper, you can study in the film room, but sometimes you really just need to go through some things and see it with your own eyes and then watch yourself go through it on tape. I felt like my growth mentally, when I’m out there processing things faster, week by week I saw growth. That’s always a real positive thing. Now I just want to keep growing there. . . . There are so many things I’m going to go through here in this offseason in order for me to take that big jump in Year Two, which I’m expecting myself to do. There were so many new things coming in this year that you can’t even put into this one interview that you’re going through as a rookie quarterback in the NFL. I just got so much more comfortable from the first day I walked in here to the last day of the season. It’s like night and day. I felt like I’ve been here for two or three years versus one season, how much time I’ve been around everybody. So having that groundwork, that base, the work in the offseason. I’m really excited.”

There’s plenty of excitement about Pickett in Pittsburgh after his rookie season and anything less than the kind of jump that Pickett projects for himself will likely be viewed as a disappointing development for the AFC North club.

7 responses to “Kenny Pickett: I’m expecting a big jump in Year Two

  2. To assist in making his dream a reality, the Steelers have installed mini-trampolines in every office, meeting room and training facility. Also installed was a larger trampoline on the sidelines to allow Kenny to get “big air”.

  3. Pickett seems to have that “IT” between the ears that makes for a special QB. Hoping he is around for a long time!

  5. He didn’t look good his first year and was probably drafted a round too high but he does have a chance to erase all that with a big 2nd year.

  6. As a Steelers fan, I’m pretty optimistic on Kenny’s future. You can look at his stats for last year and say he didn’t show much, but if you watched every game he passed the eye test as the year progressed. Those two come from behind wins in the last two minutes against the Raiders and Ravens, I dare say he looked like Big Ben in his prime. I think he has top level intangibles and work ethic. His pure athletic talent level isn’t top tier, but neither were Brady and Montana and they did all right. You can make a great career as a QB with intelligence, great work habits, ice in your veins, and good but not great athletic skills. I like his chances to be a franchise QB for this team for many years.

  7. Kenny played well last half and won some big games by himself. He will be fine as long as they get him a legit LT

