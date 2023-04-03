Lambeau Field will have 24,500 square feet of new LED displays

Getty Images

As to the departure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers will distract fans with bright, shiny objects.

Literally.

Via Bret McCormick of Sports Business Journal, the Packers have hired Daktronics to build and to install 24,500 square feet of LED displays at Lambeau Field. The venue will have the highest resolution main displays in pro football, baseball, and soccer.

The precut includes two main video displays, two auxiliary video displays, and 60 concourse displays.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Packers explain that the primary boards at each end of the stadium will grow from 110 feet by 48 feet to 220 feet to 48 feet.

Presumably, the video boards will show not only highlights of Packers games but also out-of-town contests involving their soon-to-be former quarterback — especially if he has thrown an interception or two while playing for the Jets.