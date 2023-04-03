Report: Faion Hicks arrested in Florida

Posted by Charean Williams on April 3, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

Police in Hallendale, Florida, arrested Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Hicks faces three charges, the most serious of which is a third-degree felony for carrying a concealed firearm.

Police stopped Hicks after he disobeyed a stop sign, Klis reports. Besides the traffic violation and concealed firearm charge, Hicks also received a citation for an expired driver’s license of less than four months.

Hicks is out on bond.

The Broncos made Hicks a seventh-round draft choice out of Wisconsin last year. He played two games, with all of his snaps coming on special teams.

1 responses to “Report: Faion Hicks arrested in Florida

  1. These bone heads have more free time than most of us why don’t they take the time to get a concealed carry permit. Most states even have a reciprocal agreement.

