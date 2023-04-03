Saints re-sign Andrew Dowell

Getty Images

Linebacker Andrew Dowell is staying with the Saints.

Dowell was not tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this year, but he will be back in New Orleans for the 2023 season. The Saints announced that they have re-signed Dowell on Monday.

Dowell initially signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2019, but didn’t make the team and signed with the Saints’ practice squad during the regular season. He played one game in 2020 and then appeared in every game over the last two seasons.

The majority of Dowell’s time has been spent on special teams. He has recorded 22 tackles and two forced fumbles over the course of his time in New Orleans.