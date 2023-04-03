Saints re-sign Andrew Dowell

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Linebacker Andrew Dowell is staying with the Saints.

Dowell was not tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this year, but he will be back in New Orleans for the 2023 season. The Saints announced that they have re-signed Dowell on Monday.

Dowell initially signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2019, but didn’t make the team and signed with the Saints’ practice squad during the regular season. He played one game in 2020 and then appeared in every game over the last two seasons.

The majority of Dowell’s time has been spent on special teams. He has recorded 22 tackles and two forced fumbles over the course of his time in New Orleans.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Saints re-sign Andrew Dowell

  1. Good especially if his linebacker skills improve to a point to be at least an adequate sub at the position instead of taking up a roster spot to only be on special teams.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.