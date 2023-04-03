Todd Bowles hopeful Akiem Hicks returns to Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had a few defensive linemen hit free agency last month and they’re still hopeful for the return of one of them.

Head coach Todd Bowles said last week, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports, that he is hopeful about veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks re-signing with the team for the 2023 season.

Hicks signed with the Bucs last June and started all 11 games he played in Tampa. He had 22 tackles, a sack, and three passes defensed in those appearances.

The Buccaneers signed Greg Gaines as a free agent last month. William Gholston and Carl Nassib join Hicks as unsigned free agents who were part of the defensive front for the Bucs last season.