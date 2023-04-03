Will Levis visits the Raiders today

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 3, 2023, 10:34 AM EDT
The Raiders are getting an up-close look at one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft today.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is visiting the Raiders’ facility today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract last month, but they could be thinking of Garoppolo as more of a one-year stopgap while they develop a rookie. The only other quarterback currently on the Raiders’ roster is Chase Garbers, who signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent last year and never played as a rookie.

The 23-year-old Levis started for Kentucky the last two seasons after transferring from Penn State, and he’s viewed as a quarterback who could go right around the No. 7 overall pick, which the Raiders own. C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are expected to go first and second in some order, which means the Raiders probably won’t have a chance at either of them. Anthony Richardson is the other quarterback who could go somewhere in the Top 10.

  1. The best thing to happen to him is to fall.

    The teams in the bottom of the draft did well and won’t throw him out there without real work on his problems. With footwork help his completion percentage will skyrocket.

    Richardson needs way more work but will go higher to a team that will never develop him into a pocket QB. They will use him up and throw him away.

  3. The Raiders drafting the most over hyped QB in this draft who in reality should be a 2nd round prospect would be the most Raider thing ever. McDaniels is the same guy who thought Tim Tebow was worth a 1st round pick lol the man’s objectively horrible at scouting QB talent. No one should be taking him seriously.

    ************************************************
    McDaniels doesn’t have final say over the roster this time. I’m not a big McDaniels guy but it’s ultimately Ziegler’s call to make.

