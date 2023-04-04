Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2023, 11:16 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Getty Images

No, things aren’t going well between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

Following the posting of the item regarding the lingering tension between coach Bill Belichick and the 2021 first-rounder, more information has trickled in.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason.

The full list of potential destinations isn’t known. The teams mentioned as potential destinations were the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers, and Commanders.

Obviously, a trade hasn’t occurred yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. A team hoping to draft a quarterback could pivot to Jones, if that team doesn’t get the guy it wants.

The Raiders are the ones to keep watching. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s contract lands in the low-end of middle class for starters, and Jones has two years left under a slotted rookie deal, before his fifth-year option would apply.

Complicating the situation is the fact that owner Robert Kraft seems to be a big fan of Mac Jones.

“I’m a big fan of Mac,” Kraft told reporters last week. “He came to us as a rookie. He quarterbacked in his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought. We made the playoffs. I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion.”

While Kraft continues to defer to Belichick when it comes to running  “my football team,” Kraft may not be thrilled about the prospect of parting ways with Jones. And Kraft seems to be sympathetic to frustrations that trace to the failed offensive experiment in 2022, with Matt Patricia serving as the coordinator.

Permalink 46 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

46 responses to “Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason

  1. I’m not buying it. This is another “per a source” statements, just a fabricated rumor. I doubt this missive gets published.

  2. My BS meter is all the way to the right on this one. Since when does BB or the team leak this kind of info?

  5. Not much to read into this regarding Kraft and BB. Kraft is of course going to like the guy. You can tell Jones is a nice dude in general, takes accountability, and does want to win. But, Kraft also knows BB knows a ton more about football, so no matter how much Kraft likes a guy, BB gets the final word. With that being said, not surprised BB is shopping Mac, and for all we know, Mac is probably aware of this. A fresh start for Mac is probably the best choice here anyways

  6. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation …” This is a surprising story and the more surprising the story the more crucial it is to know the identity of the source. Until I get a name, I will treat this revelation with due skepticism.

  7. I seen this at the Supermarket checkout too. It was the story right beneath the Elvis sighting.

  8. Per a “source with knowledge” of the situation… The source can only be Mac Jones himself or his agent. There’s no reason for BB – the de facto GM of the Pats – to leak this info. Only Mac Jones wants this information known, presumably to assist in making a trade happen.

  9. Kraft has made it sound like Belichick needs to win now to keep his job. Belichick is at an age when a health issue could make it difficult for him to pass Shula. Belichick has a lot better chance of keeping his job and passing Shula if he has a very good QB. Maybe he will find a veteran QB to trade for or possibly sign Lamar. Either way the sand is running out of the hourglass for Belichick. His best option might be to give Brady a call.

  11. Trading Jones now would be moronic. He had a dreadful seaso last year. You don’t sell low that’s just bad business.

  13. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation”

    Uh-huh.
    More likely per a source who claims ‘knowledge of the situation’
    If it claimed “per multiple GM’s and personnel folks around the league’ maybe I’d bite

  14. The more time passes to more it becomes clear that Belichick without Brady is just another coach.

  16. Even shopping Macaroni Jones around Belichick has zero interest in Lamar Jackson – that’s priceless!

  17. Of course Kraft is going to say he’s a big fan of Mac Jones when asked about it. What else could he say,’Mac’s not the guy’?? Doesn’t mean anything outside of showing support for the team’s current QB.

    Also, Mac trying to make it work last year by asking people he trusted for help makes Mac look good. He didn’t give up, kept trying. That’s a leader.

  18. G00dellMustGo says:
    April 4, 2023 at 11:21 am
    My BS meter is all the way to the right on this one. Since when does BB or the team leak this kind of info?
    ——————–
    BB and the team…. no. Buy whomever they went shopping with might not be so tight-lipped

  20. Jones should be traded, this was not a relationship that was ever going to work. If I were a coach I would not have found my QB’s antics on the field acceptable. Under any circumstances.

    Kraft probably will never want to fire BB, so he’ll step down soon and let Jonathan do it.

  21. I look at it this way. IF Belichick is in fact shopping Jones it’s wholly irresponsible on his part not to be trying to get LJackson as part of a trade involving Jones. That said, I think keeping Jones makes a lot more sense.

  22. Big mistake. Jones had the greatest rookie season in the history of the NFL. He’s clearly headed for the Hall of Fame. You don’t just discard a player of his caliber.

  27. Bill has totally screwed up the Mac Jones situation.
    He must be embarrassed about last year’s fiasco and now wants to be rid of all reminders of it.

    Whenever Mac has been given a fair chance, he has been excellent.

    Best coach in the history of football, but I think his time is coming. It happens to all of us. Every fire’s intensity dwindles at some point— no shame in that.

  30. The Pats basically wasted a year of Mac’s development on a cheap contract. That experiment with Patricia & Judge was one of the worse mistakes Belichick has ever made. Kraft as pissed at this.

  31. Love all the fan boys/girls jumping to call this a fabrication because BB wouldn’t talk.

    Maybe it was Mac’s agent
    Maybe one of the teams being contacted said so
    Maybe it indeed was BB in an attempt to create a market for Mac, after all he plays chess
    Maybe someone in Kraft’s massage parlor overhead a discussion

  32. Been telling people he doesn’t like him and didn’t want to draft him, but I got shouted down by Patriot fans. Belichick knows that’s not a starting QB.

  33. Makes no sense, unless BB had some plan in mind to land Lamar Jackson. Doubt it though.

  34. tedmurph says:
    April 4, 2023 at 11:34 am
    Fake news.
    ——-
    If there was truth to this you would think O’Brien is aware of this plan AND signed off on it. I find that very hard to believe.

  35. BB created this situation and let it fester for the entire season. This isn’t all on Jones.

  36. All’s not well in the state of New England.

    Better circle the wagons!!!

    LOL!!!

  37. Who drafted Mac Jones? Who evaluated Mac Jones? Who evaluated Tom Brady and had a sixth round grade on him? I’ve been watching football for over half a century, and it’s always been like this. We think the coach who has the best QB is smarter than all others.

  38. He was promoted heavily, since BB was the person that drafted him. Everyone gets a chance. Seems to be a backup QB just holding the fort for an actual front line QB. Still, you don’t draft players of his ilk in Round 1.

  40. Of course Kraft is a fan of Mac, he sells tons of it every year. Sorry I’ll see myself out.

  42. tb12bestqbevah says:
    April 4, 2023 at 11:55 am
    Does Bill have Zappe fever?

    ——
    Crappe stinks.

  44. G00dellMustGo says:
    April 4, 2023 at 11:21 am
    My BS meter is all the way to the right on this one. Since when does BB or the team leak this kind of info?

    Nobody said the Patriots leaked the info. Could have been an agent, or someone involved with any of the teams that were made aware of Jones’ availability. Could also have been Bill “playing chess”, trying to instill a little fear into Jones to get him to conform to the BB way and just do his job (lol).

  45. If he’s traded to Washington then my guess is it’ll be Sam Howell and a 5th round pick for Mac Jones

  46. Seems rather fishy. He’s not making a ton of money so there’s no incentive to get rid of him to help the cap and that also makes it extremely easy to make him the backup if BB decides he’s not a starter. And he hasn’t played well enough to really excite a lot of other teams to the point they’d give the Pats a lot via a trade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.