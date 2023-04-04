Brian Hoyer signs two-year deal with Raiders

Getty Images

Another quarterback is reuniting with Josh McDaniels.

Brian Hoyer has signed a two-year deal with the Raiders, according to agency JL Sports.

Hoyer and McDaniels were together from 2017-2018 and from 2020-2021 with the Patriots when McDaniels was in his second stint as the club’s offensive coordinator.

Hoyer, 37, entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2009 out of Michigan State. While Hoyer has spent most of his career with the Patriots as a backup, he’s also spent time with the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers, and Colts.

Hoyer has appeared in 76 games with 40 starts over his long career, compiling a 16-24 starting record. He made one start for the Patriots last year and completed 5-of-6 passes for 37 yards before exiting due to injury.

The Raiders signed former New England draftee Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal last month to lead the QBs room. But Las Vegas could also draft a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in this month’s draft.