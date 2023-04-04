Cardinals attack Terry McDonough’s character in lengthy response to arbitration claim

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 01 Cardinals at Falcons
Getty Images

Often, a company accused of misconduct by a former employee has no comment in response. Sometimes, there’s a comment in response. Every once in a while, there’s a lengthy comment in response.

Rarely, the lengthy comment includes an over-the-top personal attack on someone who dared to raise grievances through the appropriate internal processes.

That’s what the Cardinals have posted in response to the arbitration claim made by former executive Terry McDonough. The full content of the team’s comment is here.

It’s replete with personal attacks on McDonough. That’s disappointing.

We realize McDonough is making strong allegations against the Cardinals. But the Cardinals should be taking the high road on this. Instead, their public response repeatedly throws mud at McDonough, attacking his character with the obvious goal of making nothing he alleges believable.

But if these various issues raised in the team’s response are true, why did they employ him for so long?

It seems below the belt, frankly, to explain that, after hiring McDonough, a close family member told the team that McDonough had “abandoned responsibility” to one of his children and “cut her off financially.” What the hell does that have to do with anything regarding McDonough’s employment with the Cardinals or his current claims?

The list of allegations against McDonough goes on and on. It’s unclear when these things happened. But the inescapable conclusion is, again, why did they employ him for so long?

They’re now basically painting him as erratic, irrational, and troubled. Too erratic, irrational, and troubled to be believed in anything he alleges against the Cardinals.

It feels over the top. It feels vindictive. It feels like “f–k around and find out.”

It’s not the way an NFL franchise should be operating. It’s unbecoming to the team. It’s unbecoming to The Shield.

The Cardinals should delete the statement, replace it with a generic denial of McDonough’s claims, apologize for gratuitously attacking his character, and vow to defend themselves in a fair, proper, and honorable way through the proper channels.

They won’t. But they should.

The internal arbitration process is already rigged in their favor. It should be enough to defend the claims on the merits within the confines of those protocols. Instead, they’re determined to smear someone who spent multiple years working for the organization.

The message to all current and future employees of the organization is clear. If you ever dare to complain about anything that happened here, we may smear you next.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Cardinals attack Terry McDonough’s character in lengthy response to arbitration claim

  1. Cardinals ownership & his minions are despicable….and not in the way of a Pixar movie.
    Just plain old dirtbags.

  2. I grew up in Boston reading Will McDonough’s NFL articles on the Boston Globe. He’s one of the most respected NFL Insiders ever. I’m going to believe his son Terry over the Cardinals all day every day.

  5. Alls fair. If Terry wants to go public and smear the organization I think it’s absolutely fair they too sling some mud. First of all, with a new coach and GM, it’s very common they clean house. So Terry took that personal??? Why??? That’s how pro sports works when a new regime comes in. Terry taking it the way he did, and go on the attack, the Cardinals did the right thing in looking out for themselves. If they said nothing at all it would be perceived what Terry accused them of was true.

  6. Either way, this is a mess and the Cardinals decided the best course of action was to scorch Terry McDonough

  7. Wow. The personal attacks in the response speak more to the character of the Cardinals than that of McDonough.

    To think they paid an outside consultant to write it, too!

  8. I mean the guy made explosive allegations of racism, which in today’s society is the only thing that can force an owner out of pro sports. I don’t blame the Cardinals for refuting the claims and making counter allegations.

  10. One month ago PFT had an article with the headline, “NFLPA hits Cardinals for worst weight room, charging players who eat meals at team facility”

    Consistent with this

  11. I typically don’t agree with Florio, but after reading the Cardinal’s full response, I totally agree with this article. It’s over the top “victim shaming”. You have to read the full team response, it really is a total attack. I expect some serious backlash heading the Cardinals way. This thing has the feeling of something going viral big time.

  13. For whatever reason, since about 2012, seems like we (as in USA) have an angry minority who enjoy verbal assault and scorched earth statements/tactics. Frankly, Florio is correct; the Cardinals are classless in the situation. The organization has the power/advantage and could have issued a denial including a statement that “ we look forward to presenting our case in arbitration.” Instead, they spew venom.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.