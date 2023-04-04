Commanders will visit with Hendon Hooker

Getty Images

Sam Howell is QB1 in Washington. That could change.

Per multiple reports, the Commanders will host Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a pre-draft visit.

Hooker, who landed at No. 3 on the Simms quarterback draft rankings behind C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, seems to be rising as the draft approaches. And that usually happens not because teams are waking up to Hooker, but because the media is waking up to where the teams already were.

Hooker is 25, and he suffered a torn ACL in November 2022.

Washington has the 16th overall pick in the draft. The Commanders also have Jacoby Brissett, who was signed in free agency.