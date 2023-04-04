Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2023, 3:21 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

His team has been accused of being cheap. He’s now accused of being a cheat, among other things.

Via ESPN.com, former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough has accused Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill of “gross misconduct, including cheating, discrimination, and harassment” in an arbitration proceeding filed Tuesday with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

McDonough contends that he and former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks were instructed to use burner phones to communicate with former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim during Keim’s five-week suspension in 2018 for extreme DUI.

McDonough contends that he still has the phone that was used. He says he objected to using the burner phone, but that his objection was overruled.

“In response to McDonough’s objection to the illicit burner phone scheme, Bidwill cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough, and ultimately demoted him — irrevocably damaging the trajectory of McDonough’s 34-year career in the National Football League,” the arbitration filing contends. “Bidwill also subjected McDonough to bullying, mocking, harassing and abusive behavior.”

McDonough claims that Bidwill “created an environment of fear for minority employees.”

The Cardinals responded strongly to the accusations.

“We are reluctantly obliged to provide a public response along with broader context for some disappointing and irresponsible actions by Terry McDonough,” Jim McCarthy, an external public relations adviser to the Cardinals, told ESPN.com. “Claims he has made in an arbitration filing are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain.

“Our position was consistent with many efforts we’ve made to accommodate Terry during his time with the team, despite difficulties in his personal life and his often volatile demeanor toward colleagues. That’s why we are saddened to see that Terry is now lashing out at our organization with disparagements and threats that are absurdly at odds with the facts. This unnecessary and vindictive action by Terry was intended to malign his co-workers, our owner Michael Bidwill, and our team with outlandish accusations.”

The team admits burner phones were used, but contend that Bidwill took “swift action” when becoming aware of it, directing that the phones be collected and the communications ceased.

McDonough claims his opportunities for advancement disappeared after he refused to go along with the burner-phone scam.

That could be the most that’s ever learned about the arbitration, until it ends. Goodell, or whoever he assigns to handle the arbitration, will likely require the parties to cease public commentary. The grievance will then play out secretly in a forum that is necessarily rigged in favor of the teams, since the teams employ and compensate the person ultimately responsible for the decision.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m. ET: The Cardinals have forwarded to PFT their full response to the allegations. It can be seen here.

Permalink 39 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

39 responses to “Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating

  1. I’m not opposed to any of these billionaires being taken down due to the way they behave. Treating people decent doesn’t cost anything.

  2. What Terry McDonough meant to say was … “I’m tired for working in football. No one had better ever hire me again. Just look what I’m capable of doing.”

  4. If he provides the phone then the Cards are lying. Strip them of their 1st rd pick.

  5. A grown man crying “bullying”. He objected but was overruled so he did it even though he didn’t want to.

  7. Well, this is going to be fun to watch unfold. Considering how poorly the teamed played, does it really matter? I’m kidding of course…but yeah, obviously it didn’t help the team.

  8. If McDonough is so pious and innocent, why didn’t he quit when all this went down? This is all heresay. I smell a moneygrab here. Plus, now that Pelosi has turned the legal system on its head by stating unequivocally that ‘one MUST prove their innocence in a court of law’, instead of the standard of ‘you are presumed innocent until guilt is proven in a court of law’. So McDonough had better have good lawyers and plenty of money to burn.

  9. Either way. They used burner phones so… definitely cheating involved.

  11. Some guy named Jimmy McGill from new Mexico provided the burner phones

  12. Perhaps once the Snyder domino falls, other bad owners will fall as well. Feel free to circle by Cleveland to pick up Jimmy as well.

  13. …all that and more coming up on today’s episode of “Tattle Tales in Adult Kindergartenland (America)”

  14. I am sure the NFL would love to split the cost of the arbitrator with McDonough, the real issue is that McDonough has no significant input into the choice of arbitrator. However, this is what the parties agreed to as a condition of employment.

  16. I love NFL football. It’s the greatest, most exciting game in the world, and the athletes are amazing to watch. However, I loathe the National Football League, especially the owners and league office people. The implications of this article are just one of the many reasons why.

  22. Everytime i see that the NFL’s heading towards arbitration with someone, it always makes the U.S. government sound powerless to enforce it’s own laws and that the NFL is clearly going to do whats in it’s best interest at the expense of The Bill Of Rights and the American public’s right to liberty and justice.

  23. Roger Goodell should NOT be the judge, jury, and executioner of legal cases in the NFL. With him in that role, the fight is fixed! He works for the OWNERS. These cases should be in civilian court just like any other business dispute.

  24. Least talented roster in the entire NFL now this. They will be first on the clock April 2024

  25. The owner is the boss. No one else matters more. But don’t go blow the whistle after you have left. Sour grapes has no place in the NFL.

  26. Bidwell’s on the list of top 10 worst owners in the league. By using an outside p.r. advisor to attack the plaintiff with slander just goes to show Bidwell orchestrates behind the lines and below the belt, and it almost feels as if Terry’s already proved his point by Bidwell firing back at him with (more) bullying, mocking, harassing and abusive behavior. Checkmate?

  27. Keim should be out of rehab by now. Bidwill lrotected him and let him “step down” to save face from firing him. Dumpster fire

  28. I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I just read the entire rebuttal and Terry McDonough needs to hire an attorney. Secretly recording his colleagues in order to gain leverage over them, That’s a crime.

  29. Snitching has become a new American value. In my book, snitches are still a lower form of life.

  30. I totally believe the burner phone allegation. There’s no way any top executive just walks away and comes back after the suspension to be completely surprised by what all happened when he was away.

  31. The Cardinals, Texans, Jets and Lions are all doing their best to be worse than the Browns. This helps the Cards stay neck and neck with their favorite trading partner in Houston. They are both sitting tied for second, but are both knocking on the door.

  33. The only reasonable punishment here is to strip the Cards of the 3rd overall pick and move everyone else up one spot.

  35. McDonough claims his opportunities for advancement disappeared after he refused to go along with the burner-phone scam.

    ——————–

    If there are calls on the phone doesn’t that mean that WENT ALONG with the burner-phone plan? Also, he better have corroboration that the owner directed the plan.

  36. “Terry is lying…except for the burner phone part, we did use burner phones…but we totally stopped using them when we found out, take our word for it.”

  37. A billionaire who thinks he’s above the law. Where have we seen this before? Snyder, Tepper and our former billionaire in chief of course.

  38. If Bidwell confiscated the burner phones, why would McDonough still be in possession of one of them ?

  39. Let’s ask Brady he’s the expert in cheating with his buddy the deflator.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.