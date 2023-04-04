Former first-rounder Darron Lee is arrested for assaulting his mother and mother of his child

Getty Images

Darron Lee, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2016, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother and the mother of his child.

Via TMZ.com, the mother of Lee’s two-year-old son called police on Monday to explain that Lee had attacked his mother, Candice Lee. Lindsey McGlone later told police that Darron Lee had attacked her in October 2022.

Candice Lee was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Darron Lee faces two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor assault. As of Tuesday morning, he was still in jail.

A former Ohio State standout, Darron Lee spent three years with the Jets (2016-18), one with the Chiefs (2019), and one with the Bills (2020). After signing with the Raiders in 2021, he landed on injured reserve in August of that year, was released several days later, and has been out of football since then.

He appeared in 58 regular-season games, with 38 starts.