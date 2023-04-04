Former first-rounder Darron Lee is arrested for assaulting his mother and mother of his child

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Darron Lee, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2016, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother and the mother of his child.

Via TMZ.com, the mother of Lee’s two-year-old son called police on Monday to explain that Lee had attacked his mother, Candice Lee. Lindsey McGlone later told police that Darron Lee had attacked her in October 2022.

Candice Lee was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Darron Lee faces two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor assault. As of Tuesday morning, he was still in jail.

A former Ohio State standout, Darron Lee spent three years with the Jets (2016-18), one with the Chiefs (2019), and one with the Bills (2020).  After signing with the Raiders in 2021, he landed on injured reserve in August of that year, was released several days later, and has been out of football since then.

He appeared in 58 regular-season games, with 38 starts.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Former first-rounder Darron Lee is arrested for assaulting his mother and mother of his child

  3. An Urban Meyer player running afoul of the law?

    This simply cannot be!!

  4. “How does one beat up one’s own mother? SMH” A son should never beat up his mother even though some mothers are just as bad as some fathers are.the kid may have grown up with no love from his mother because she was a heavy drinker,addict or both who beat him as a child.a kid has alot of animosity towards her his entire life in that case.this is just an example but you did ask.

  11. IF GUILTY, he needs to be expelled from the NFL. Whatever happened to family values?

  12. I’m betting he saw whatever male role model existed in his childhood exhibiting similar behavior.

  14. I think we under charge people for violence in this country. Assaulting another human being should always be a felony. I heard a news story a year or so ago in which a man was arrested for striking the woman he was with. Drew blood. While being arrested he head butted the police car denting it. Hitting the woman was a misdemeanor but denting the car was a felony. Goes to show how valued citizens are by the government.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.