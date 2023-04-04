Former NFL player Ronnie Lee dies at 66

USA Today

Ronnie Lee, a lineman who blocked for Earl Campbell in high school and Dan Marino in the NFL, has died at the age of 66.

A third-round draft pick of the Dolphins out of Baylor, Lee played tight end in his first four NFL seasons and started 37 games over his first four years in Miami.

But after signing with the Falcons in 1983, Lee moved to the offensive line and played as a backup for 14 games. The next season he returned to the Dolphins and started a second stint in Miami. During the next six years with the Dolphins, Lee started 62 games at offensive tackle.

Lee then signed with the Seahawks and played three more seasons, starting 21 games in Seattle.

A high school teammate of Campbell’s, Lee played on an undefeated Texas state championship team and was elected to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame as well as the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.