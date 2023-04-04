Isiah Pacheco “satisfied” with Super Bowl win, but unsatisfied by his production

Getty Images

Of all the outcomes for a running back picked in the seventh round of the draft, leading the Super Bowl winners in rushing during your rookie season is pretty tough to beat.

That was the story of Isiah Pacheco‘s first year in the NFL. Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and added 197 yards and a touchdown during the postseason run that ended with a Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles.

Pacheco declared himself pleased with the team’s result, but said that he feels he could have been a bigger contributor to the effort.

“Being able to extend the things I’m able to do, that comes with work in the offseason,’’ Pacheco said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “For me, I still feel like there’s more to improve . . . I’m satisfied with the [Super Bowl] win on my first [appearance], but I’m unsatisfied because I know that there’s more that could’ve been done out there.

The prospect of a bigger contribution from Pacheco in 2023 is likely a pleasing one to a Chiefs team that will be trying for a fourth trip to the Super Bowl in the last five seasons.