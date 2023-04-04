Jaguars sign Josh Wells

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they have signed free agent offensive lineman Josh Wells, who got his start in Jacksonville.

Wells spent the past four seasons as the Buccaneers’ swing tackle, playing both sides of the line.

Wells tore a patellar tendon in his knee during a Week 16 game against the Cardinals, ending his season two weeks early.

He started seven of the 11 games games he played as a tackle or extra tight end in 2022. Wells was starting in place of left tackle Donovan Smith against the Cardinals and also saw time at right tackle while Tristan Wirfs was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Wells spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars, playing 39 games with nine starts. In Tampa, he played 56 games with 15 starts.

Wells adds depth at tackle after the team lost Jawaan Taylor to the Chiefs in free agency.