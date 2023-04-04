Jalen Carter has a few private workouts set, in his hometown

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
Getty Images

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will decline to visit with teams that aren’t drafting in the top 10. That same approach will apply to private workouts on his turf.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Carter has multiple private workouts arranged. He’s willing to meet with teams in his hometown of Apopka, Florida.

While teams can bring up to 30 players to town for pre-draft visits, workouts must happen where the player is — campus, workout facility, hometown, wherever.

Carter, we’re told, “probably” will expand his willingness to meet with teams to those contemplating a trade into the top 10.

Private workouts can become critical for Carter, given that he struggled to complete his Pro Day workout. Rarely, if ever, does much reliable information ever emerge from private workouts.

As previously explained, it’s a calculated risk for Carter to restrict the teams with which he’ll meet or for which he’ll work out. He has red flags. Refusing to visit or workout with teams could make things worse. But if he has reason to believe he’ll be taken in the top 10, why go through session after session with question after question about topics he’d rather not discuss?

If he truly doesn’t want to meet with teams that he believes aren’t in realistic position to get him, it could only make things worse. It surely won’t make things better.

Regardless, it’s always the players call. While Carter may not be the best one to lead the push back against the “it’s a job interview!” crowd, he’s the only one currently doing it. Again, more should be.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jalen Carter has a few private workouts set, in his hometown

  2. Being a boss or someone who owns a business, this has red flags all over it. Is he a “Once in a lifetime or generational talent?” No, he seems to be more trouble than he’s worth. This isn’t a Warren Sapp situation (Seen it compared to it, no it’s really not) Only thing they have in common is an agent. I wouldn’t touch this guy if a person seeking employment is making these types of demands, imagine when the money is there & he is paid? Dude already has shown he has been “taken care of” since playing the game. He has no problem lying… Buyer beware.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.