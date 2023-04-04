Jalen Carter pushes back against the pre-draft process; more top prospects should

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2023, 9:38 AM EDT
2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia
Getty Images

It’s great to see a player pushing back against the draft industrial complex, refusing to go along with the it’s a job interview mantra that justifies poking and prodding and interrogation and travel from city to city to city to city. It’s curious, however, to see the one top prospect with the most red flags taking a stand.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has made a calculated risk by refusing to visit teams not picking in the top 10.

It’s possible that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, knows with certainty that Carter won’t make it past the Eagles at No. 10. Despite the endless pre-draft smokescreens, there are situations in which an agent, given his relationships throughout the league, has reliable, trustworthy information as to when a client will be drafted.

It’s possible that Rosenhaus is trying to speak a top-1o draft position into existence. One league source suggested that Rosenhaus may be utilizing the Steve Jobs “reality distortion field.” It wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Twenty years ago, Rosenhaus pretended to be on the phone, supposedly with a team interested in drafting running back Willis McGahee, as the Bills went on the clock with the 23rd pick in the draft.

“I didn’t want it to make it look like our phones weren’t ringing,” Rosenhaus said at the time. “Willis and I had a little chat to create the perception that we weren’t waiting for teams to call us.”

This time around, Rosenhaus could be creating the perception that Carter already knows he’ll be a top-10 pick.

There’s another possibility for Carter’s position that he’s restricting visits to the teams in the top 10. He simply might not be interested in being grilled again and again about the incident that resulted in a no-contest plea to racing and reckless driving charges. He also may not want to talk about the struggles from his Pro Day workout.

If we truly care about the mental health of athletes, there’s a point at which those advising him should factor the overall stress and strain of being repeatedly questioned about difficult subjects. Maybe, in hindsight, Carter should have postponed or canceled his Pro Day workout, given the distraction arising from the criminal charges filed against him. Maybe, for now, the best move is to cut off the number of occasions during which he’ll be grilled — especially by the teams that have a less realistic chance to get him.

Unless he does indeed slip down the board.

Again, there’s a calculated risk. Even if Rosenhaus has been told that Carter’s floor is no lower than No. 10, there’s a risk in trusting that information.

All things considered, it’s an encouraging move. Not nearly enough players resist the excessive demands and expectations of the pre-draft process. More should refuse visits. More should refuse workouts. More should refuse to go to the Combine. More should refuse to show up at the draft without an appearance fee. More should refuse to sign with the team that drafts them.

Most are brainwashed into believing it’s all an honor and a privilege. Most are brainwashed into thinking they have no power over the process. Most are brainwashed into accepting the decisions made by teams as fate or predetermination or whatever.

Basically, Jalen Carter shouldn’t be the only one doing this. It stands out because, this year, he is.

In future years, hopefully more top prospects will follow Carter’s lead, and expand on it.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Jalen Carter pushes back against the pre-draft process; more top prospects should

  2. But what about the teams that might trade up into the top 10 for him? This doesn’t make sense.

  4. “Not nearly enough players resist the excessive demands and expectations of the pre-draft process.”

    Not for nothing but when you’re barely past your teens and are expecting to get paid multi-millions of dollars for playing a game most people would not consider the process all that unreasonable. This isn’t a job at McDonalds.

  5. In my 40+ years in corporate America I’ve learned that the more you volunteer and say yes to the corporation then the more they will take advantage of you. SinceI finally got fed up and started saying no about 10 years ago I have had the best working years of my life. You are spot on with this take. People do not realize their own value, and corporations like the NFL and others will play on your sense of loyalty and respect when they have absolutely neither for you.

  6. Sorry, but the rest of the world might go through 3-4+ interviews for a job. Multiply that times each company you apply for. We can get drug tested and take comprehensive tests based on our fields. In many cases, background checks are done.

    What these college student athletes isn’t any different so I have zero compassion for them and what they go through. Less than zero considering how much they make as a 20-22 year old.

    Boys, welcome to the bigs and real life.

  7. While these players do not owe the process nor teams anything. I still do believe it’s an honor and a privilege for the players to be where they are. Teams will choose players with attitudes of gratitude versus those who aren’t feeling appreciative for where they are if their talents are equal come draft day. Why does Carter feel more and more like a potential bust?

  8. Im shocked this isnt the norm. I mean if I thought I was a top five or six pick, no wat would I waste my time visiting a team with the 15th pick. The only thing is that team could trade and move up but so what your still a top 5 or 6 someone will pick you.
    What I see happening in the future, some guys telling teams, I’m not visiting dont draft me I wont sign.

  9. As usual, this is a one-sided propaganda piece that offers nothing from the team’s perspective. The team, which is about to fork over a zillion dollars to these guys to run back and forth with an inflated pig skin in their hands.

  10. Ok then, if Carter should push back…then should he also push back against all of the media’s articles, videos, sound bites, etc as well? Should Carter also push back against being forced to pay NFLPA dues since he has no choice in the matter?

  11. I put my resume up on indeed.com but refuse all interview requests. It’s going great.

  12. More top prospects should? When a top prospect in any field becomes available there is a process. I’d love to see a statistic on how many “top prospects “ become hall of fame players vs. players drafted in 3rd round and lower.

  13. The guy that lied to the cops, was drunk racing his car, fled the scene of an accident, and left his friends to die in their wrecked car doesn’t want to sit for an interview?

    No worries. Hard pass anyway.

  14. I defend the process; actually, more research needs to be done on player personal history. Weed out the bad apples, most of the players in the top 100 are going to make millions of dollars. If I were a respective employer, I would want a do a extensive background investigation.

    If the candidates don’t like the process than use their college degree and find another career.

  15. My son is graduating in May. He’s sent out 100s of resumes and done countless interviews, even with companies he knows he won’t work for just to get the experience. Suck it up Jalen. You’ve probably made more in college than my kid will make in 20 years and you didn’t pay a dime for that opportunity.

  16. Im shocked this isnt the norm. I mean if I thought I was a top five or six pick, no wat would I waste my time visiting a team with the 15th pick. The only thing is that team could trade and move up but so what your still a top 5 or 6 someone will pick you.
    What I see happening in the future, some guys telling teams, I’m not visiting dont draft me I wont sign.



    Yeah because trade ups dont happen.. you and Jalen are VERY intelligent. Not the same Jalen that was caught on bodycam lying to the police, now saying he’ll only talk to teams in the top 10… laughable

  18. Lost me where you reminded me Bob Sugar was representing him.

  19. Oh my goodness poor guy !
    He has to go on a few interviews for a couple of weeks before he makes millions. Wtf

  20. He is already regarded as questionable after the car accident incident and a poor performance at the combine. This isn’t courageous, it is a stupid thing to say that may cause him to fall even more and cost him money.

  21. Don’t get arrested and you won’t have to answer all of these questions. Philly has done awfully well drafting Bama/Georgia players.

  22. More and more, the possibility Carter drops out of the first round altogether rises. Haven’t witnessed someone so willfully torpedo their draft stock as this guy has in a few short weeks.

  23. Guy whose character is already under question now has his agent setting parameters on which teams he will even talk to? That’s just another red flag. Now, I don’t want my Lions to take him at 6.

  24. *** candlestickkid says:
    April 4, 2023 at 9:49 am

    In my 40+ years in corporate America I’ve learned that the more you volunteer and say yes to the corporation then the more they will take advantage of you. ***

    _______________________________________________________

    This…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.