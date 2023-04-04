Magic Johnson confirms Commanders “bid is in”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2023, 12:16 PM EDT
Magic Johnson has made it clear. He’s part of a group that is trying to buy the Washington Commanders.

Our bid is in,” Johnson said on Today, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We hope that we win. We don’t know what’s going to happen … We’ll see what happens with Mr. Snyder making that decision. But we’re excited about it.”

Johnson is part of the group led by Josh Harris.

The Harris group reportedly has made a $6 billion bid. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also has reportedly submitted a $6 billion bid. There has been no reporting on how the tie will be broken.

The Harris bid reportedly has more sound financial footing. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues to lurk in the weeds.

8 responses to “Magic Johnson confirms Commanders “bid is in”

  2. Bezos could find $6 billion in the cushions of his couch. The question is: will he?

  4. Mr. Harris and Mr. Rales are each worth more than Mr. Apostolopoulos so I would assume their bid is better and more sounds. Magic Johnson being part of their group is a nice touch. And at this point I cannot see Mr. Bezos jumping in.

  5. Again, they had to get fully financed in order to submit a bid – how are they going to be able to make payroll and eventually contribute to a new stadium?

  8. nnagi says:
    April 4, 2023 at 12:43 pm
    Again, they had to get fully financed in order to submit a bid – how are they going to be able to make payroll and eventually contribute to a new stadium?
    ___________________

    Of course they got financing. It would be absolute idiocy to spend $6 billion of their own funds. You can get a pretty favorable rate when you borrow a few billion.

