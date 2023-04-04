Packers to re-sign Dallin Leavitt

Getty Images

Safety Dallin Leavitt has played on special teams units coordinated by Rich Bisaccia since entering the league in 2018 and that run is set to continue this year.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Leavitt is set to re-sign with the Packers. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Leavitt signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2018 and appeared in 42 games for the team. He was released last July and signed with the Packers, who had hired Bisaccia to run their special teams after the Raiders opted not to make him their head coach.

Leavitt had 13 tackles in 17 games last season and he has 69 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defensed for his career.