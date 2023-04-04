Report: Anthony Richardson slated to meet with Ravens, Titans, Falcons

Getty Images

Monday brought word that former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is set for meetings with six teams before the draft and that he’ll kick off the process by visiting with the Raiders on Friday.

There was also word of a meeting with the Panthers and a report on Tuesday shed light on more of his plans. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Richardson is also slated to meet with the Colts, Falcons, Titans, and Ravens.

The Ravens’ inclusion on the list is eye-catching given the Lamar Jackson situation. Jackson has not signed his franchise tag and could still be targeted by another team this offseason. If not, he could choose to sit out the 2023 season or play out the year under the tag before trying to move on in 2024.

As of now, the Ravens are set to pick 22nd so they’d likely have to move up to have a chance at drafting Richardson. The same could be true of the Titans, who are set to pick 11th and have been linked to a potential move up to the third pick.

The Falcons have opted against a pursuit of Jackson as they move forward with 2022 third-rounder Desmond Ridder, but a meeting with Richardson may suggest they aren’t totally sold on their current course.

The Texans, who pick second, and the Seahawks, who pick fifth, have also been discussed as possibly being in the market for a quarterback, but they are not on the list of expected visits at this time.