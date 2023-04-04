Ryan Neal to sign with the Buccaneers

Posted by Charean Williams on April 4, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT
New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks
Free agent safety Ryan Neal has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Neal, 27, had a tender from the Seahawks as a restricted free agent, but the team withdrew the tender last week. That made him an unrestricted free agent.

He would have received the lowest-level tender of $2.627 million if he had signed it before the Seahawks revoked it.

The Seahawks signed Julian Love to go with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams at the position, leading to them moving on from Neal.

Neal had 66 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble last season.

The Bucs lost safeties Mike Edwards (Chiefs) and Keanu Neal (Steelers) this offseason. They had only Antoine Winfield Jr. and Nolan Turner on their roster at the position before Neal’s agreement.

2 responses to “Ryan Neal to sign with the Buccaneers

  1. Good for him. $2.6M was a lot. I’m betting his offer by TB, if it exceeds that amount, is not really guaranteed or is more than one year.

  2. Decent pick up. Hate for them to burn a high pick on a safety. Have too many other holes to fill.

