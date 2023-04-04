Will Panthers pivot to Bryce Young?

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State
Once the Panthers traded up for the top pick in the 2023 draft, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud became the overwhelming favorite to be the selection. As the draft approaches, there’s still a thought the Panthers could pick Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Peter King explained in his moss recent Football Morning in America column that “several influential voices in the [Panthers] organization favor Young” over Stroud.

That’s significant. It’s even more significant if one of those voices belongs to owner David Tepper.

Tepper never would specifically mandate that Young be the pick, in part because he shouldn’t have to. If the people who work for him — and who presumably hope to continue to do so well into the future — are smart, they’ll be listening to what the owner says about which quarterback he likes.

Should Tepper be dipping a spoon in the stew? No. But he is. He’s attending Pro Day workouts. He’s involved. It’s ultimately his team. He will get who he wants, and he shouldn’t have to expressly ask.

He’s been desperate for a franchise quarterback. If he decides the best choice is Young, that will make for an anxious couple of years while the careers of Stroud and Young unfold.

So if Tepper wants Young, that means something. It could mean enough to make Young the pick, despite height and weight that will for some create concerns.

4 responses to “Will Panthers pivot to Bryce Young?

  1. They’re not pivoting. That was always going to be the pick if they went on tape. His height isn’t an issue in this flag football version of the league. Tepper watched Brees dominate the division they play in from afar since he came into the league, so he won’t be scared by the height.

  2. Yeah I don’t think so in this case. I agree with that theory most of the time but Tepper is a newer unsuccessful so far owner and he just hired a head coach who was a former NFL quarterback himself and Reich usually works with a certain prototype which is more like Stroud so doubtful Bryce Young is the guy.

  3. Something people and especially teams always fail to see, these 2 QBs were on totally loaded teams in college, something they won’t have the pleasure of in the NFL so they’re going to have to play lights out just to make themselves look good and as far as a rookie QB coming into the NFL and turning a bad team around by himself, THAT DOESN’T HAPPEN! The have to have playmekers and a O-line to do that and that’s things the Panthers, Colts and Texans don’t have.

