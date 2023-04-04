Will Panthers pivot to Bryce Young?

Getty Images

Once the Panthers traded up for the top pick in the 2023 draft, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud became the overwhelming favorite to be the selection. As the draft approaches, there’s still a thought the Panthers could pick Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Peter King explained in his moss recent Football Morning in America column that “several influential voices in the [Panthers] organization favor Young” over Stroud.

That’s significant. It’s even more significant if one of those voices belongs to owner David Tepper.

Tepper never would specifically mandate that Young be the pick, in part because he shouldn’t have to. If the people who work for him — and who presumably hope to continue to do so well into the future — are smart, they’ll be listening to what the owner says about which quarterback he likes.

Should Tepper be dipping a spoon in the stew? No. But he is. He’s attending Pro Day workouts. He’s involved. It’s ultimately his team. He will get who he wants, and he shouldn’t have to expressly ask.

He’s been desperate for a franchise quarterback. If he decides the best choice is Young, that will make for an anxious couple of years while the careers of Stroud and Young unfold.

So if Tepper wants Young, that means something. It could mean enough to make Young the pick, despite height and weight that will for some create concerns.