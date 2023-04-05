Bobby Wagner hopes to play beyond 2023, retire with Seahawks

Getty Images

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is back with the Seahawks and he said on Wednesday that he hopes that Seattle will be the last stop of his career.

Wagner signed with his original NFL team after being released by the Rams last month and said during a radio appearance that a reunion seemed like the “right thing.” He reiterated that feeling during a session with local reporters later in the day and called Seattle “home” because it was where he matured as a person and player.

Wagner added that he’d like it to remain his home for a while. Wagner signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks, but said he’s not viewing the upcoming season as his final one in the NFL.

“If I had my way, yes. . . . I hope to play longer than this. But I think we are at that point where you take it one year at a time,” Wagner said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Wagner’s play in 2023 will have something to do with where he is in 2024, but there’s little reason to think that anyone will want to cut his second Seattle run short if the reunion tour is a successful one.