Bucs hire Jordan Somerville, David Raih as assistant coaches

The Buccaneers announced two new members of their offensive coaching staff on Wednesday.

Jordan Somerville has been hired as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach and David Raih will serve as an offensive analyst. Both will work under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales this season.

Somerville will also work with quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis as the Bucs move forward with Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield under center. Somerville spent the last two seasons at Oregon and he’s also worked at Arizona State and New Mexico at the collegiate level.

Raih was Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2021. He was the Cardinals’ wide receivers coach for the two previous seasons and also spent time as the receivers coach of the Packers.

