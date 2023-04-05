Eric DeCosta: Ravens always see the draft, not free agency, as paramount in roster building

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2023, 1:47 PM EDT
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1
The Ravens haven’t made much of a splash in free agency this year, and General Manager Eric DeCosta says that’s just the way they do business in Baltimore.

DeCosta said today that the Ravens prioritized bringing back their own free agents as opposed to signing free agents from other teams, and they’ve followed the same model for decades with DeCosta and former General Manager Ozzie Newsome, as well as head coach John Harbaugh and former head coach Brian Billick: The draft is the way the Ravens build their team.

“We’ve signed a lot of free agents, they just had played for us in the past. We had a lot of guys we wanted back, is what it amounts to. Guys who played winning football for us. We’ve never been a big free agency team,” DeCosta said. “It’s a bigger-picture, team-building strategy that I believe in that goes back to Ozzie, that John and Ozzie have developed over the years, Coach Billick and Ozzie, everything. It’s just the way we operate. For us, the draft will always be paramount. It will always be our biggest and best way for improving our team for that long term. That’s what we believe in.”

It’s been an approach that has worked for the Ravens most often than not, as they’ve made the playoffs 14 times since 2000 and won two Super Bowls. And it’s not an approach the Ravens see any need to change.

5 responses to “Eric DeCosta: Ravens always see the draft, not free agency, as paramount in roster building

  1. Or could it be the direction the owner set forth to no handcuff the next GM? To have few albatross contracts to deal with in a rebuild year could be very attractive to a strong GM candidate.

  2. Yes, everybody knows this and this is why the franchise is good for two years and then mediocre for another ten. Which is a truth that Ravens fans don’t like admitting. The same Ravens culture that is lauded is ironically the same thing that stops them from being a perennial Super Bowl team, kind of like the Packers. They have a hardline when it comes to paying FAs and even their own players, which has been evident before Lamar.

    Their last splash signing besides Mark Ingram was Anquan Boldin, and that was a trade. And then they gutted that entire team after that SB win cause guys wanted to get paid. Obviously can’t pay everybody but they even let Boldin, who had chemistry with Flacco, go which was heavily criticized at the time and proved to be a terrible move. So whoever the draft this is going to play out again, because it always plays out with the ravens.

  3. Has been working over the last 10 years?

    0 Super Bowl appearances.
    0 AFC Championships.
    2 playoff wins.
    3 ‘one and done’ playoff eliminations.
    3 division titles (0 in last 3 years).

  4. I always wonder what difference it makes where the player comes from if the player is good. No one wins years after years of superbowls anymore. So you small windows you’re trying to take your shot in. So “f them picks” and hit your window before the good players you did draft get too old.

