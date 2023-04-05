Eric DeCosta: Ravens always see the draft, not free agency, as paramount in roster building

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t made much of a splash in free agency this year, and General Manager Eric DeCosta says that’s just the way they do business in Baltimore.

DeCosta said today that the Ravens prioritized bringing back their own free agents as opposed to signing free agents from other teams, and they’ve followed the same model for decades with DeCosta and former General Manager Ozzie Newsome, as well as head coach John Harbaugh and former head coach Brian Billick: The draft is the way the Ravens build their team.

“We’ve signed a lot of free agents, they just had played for us in the past. We had a lot of guys we wanted back, is what it amounts to. Guys who played winning football for us. We’ve never been a big free agency team,” DeCosta said. “It’s a bigger-picture, team-building strategy that I believe in that goes back to Ozzie, that John and Ozzie have developed over the years, Coach Billick and Ozzie, everything. It’s just the way we operate. For us, the draft will always be paramount. It will always be our biggest and best way for improving our team for that long term. That’s what we believe in.”

It’s been an approach that has worked for the Ravens most often than not, as they’ve made the playoffs 14 times since 2000 and won two Super Bowls. And it’s not an approach the Ravens see any need to change.