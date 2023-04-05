Eric DeCosta: Selecting a QB in first round is under consideration

Given that the Ravens currently have just one quarterback under contract — Anthony Brown — it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the team is evaluating whether or not to select someone at the position in this month’s draft.

But could that player come in the first round?

“It depends on the board. It really does,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday when asked if drafting a QB in the first round is under consideration. “I’d have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone, simple math, I would have to say yes.”

Baltimore holds the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s draft. That’s certainly too low for the top couple of players at the position, but the Ravens may have an option if someone falls — much like they did in 2018 when they traded back into the first round to select Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have maintained that they would like Jackson back at quarterback. But to this point, Jackson and the team have not come to any kind of agreement, short-term or long-term.

DeCosta declined to answer direct questions regarding Jackson during Wednesday’s press conference.

But when it comes to the draft, DeCosta did say that “there’s probably more than four guys” who will become “significant” quarterbacks in this year’s class. DeCosta noted that Baltimore has a history of finding successful QBs later in the draft, citing Tyrod Taylor and Derek Anderson.

“Forget about where they might get picked,” DeCosta said. “The fact is that we think you can get a quarterback in the first round, or the third round, or the fourth round who have a chance to develop. … You saw what the Niners did last year with Brock Purdy. It’s quite possible to get a good quarterback at any point in the draft. Obviously, the GOAT [Tom Brady] — as my son would say — was a sixth-round pick.

“So, they’re all over the place in the draft. You have to have good scouts, you have to have conviction, and in some cases, you’ve got to get lucky, too.”

We’ll see if Baltimore elects to add any one of those QBs at the end of the month.

21 responses to “Eric DeCosta: Selecting a QB in first round is under consideration

  2. Ozzie Newsome > Eric DeCosta …. it really didnt take DC long to undo all the great moves made by Ozzie over the years. They used to be my second favorite team, but their owner’s been making bad moves ever since replacing Ozzie with DC and then keeping him around as a mascot instead of the football tsar that he is. You cant handcuff greatess to mediocrity, but Bisciotti keeps trying, move after move after move, and the team’s suffered accordingly

  3. Jackson screwed himself.

    IF the Ravens can find a way to move up and grab Richardson, they will have no need for Jackson. Richardson looks like a better version of Jackson. He’s a great runner that is stronger than Jackson, and can likely throw at least as well as Jackson….and he will be cheap by comparison.

  4. When I think of late-round QB success I know the first two names that come to mind are Tyrod Taylor and Derek Anderson.

  5. As a Ravens fan I’d like to see them abandon all forward passing over 5 yards down field

  6. I recall when Bobby Beathard (of the Washington Redskins) drafted a cheerleader.

  7. Really sell those Ravens fans on the idea of finding the next Derek Anderson or Tyrod Taylor.

  8. LJ and the Ravens need each other, more than either side wants to admit. Wonder when they’ll come to their senses and make it work, or if the dog-n-pony show will continue, to the detriment of both.

  9. Yes, if Young or Stroud falls to them at 22, they’ll take Young or Stroud. Doesn’t seem to be any more of a statement than that.

  10. radar773 says:
    April 5, 2023 at 1:50 pm
    Jackson screwed himself.

    IF the Ravens can find a way to move up and grab Richardson, they will have no need for Jackson. Richardson looks like a better version of Jackson. He’s a great runner that is stronger than Jackson, and can likely throw at least as well as Jackson….and he will be cheap by comparison.
    ————-
    Ahhhhh a scouting report from someone who has obviously never watched Richardson play a game. His ceiling is absolutely absurd BUT right now no he can’t “throw at least as well as Jackson” or even close to Jackson or quite honestly any starting qb. Richardson needs at least a year of sitting, if you want a comparison of who Richardson likely throws at least as well as then look to the Titans bench and Willis. Richardsons size/speed/athleticism may be unmatched but as passer he’s closer to Willis than Jackson.

  11. I’d love to see the Ravens move up and draft Richardson and rescind the franchise tag to Lamar, he’s really overvalued himself for the one great season he had in 2019 thinking he’s worth top 5 money and a fully guaranteed contract, that is a JOKE! He’s regressed evey year since that 2019 season and is in the neighborhood of average QB’s now, no where close to a top 5 or even top 10 QB. The Ravens are winning games in-spite of Lamar, NOT because of Lamar, don’t destroy what you’ve build just to appease one player that’s really greedy, the fastest way to destroy a team is to overpay the QB, especially one that’s regressing and who’s best years are behind him!

  12. And when I think of late round QB success, I think of the QB of the World Champion Green Bay Packers, Bart Starr. I believe he was picked in round 17.

  13. Although Lamar Jackson is my favorite quarterback I am concerned about his maturity and judgment.
    He needs to stop playing the fool and hire an agent and sign the best offer made by the Ravens.
    He needs to accept the reality that he will not be offered everything he wants. He should accept the reality the club is not going to offer a fully guaranteed contract.

  14. radar773 says:
    April 5, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    Jackson screwed himself.

    IF the Ravens can find a way to move up and grab Richardson, they will have no need for Jackson. Richardson looks like a better version of Jackson. He’s a great runner that is stronger than Jackson, and can likely throw at least as well as Jackson….and he will be cheap by comparison.
    _____________________________

    Richardson? This guy is a bust waiting to happen with only a few college games under his belt. Why do teams get so enamored with these combine workout warriors? The combine is track and gymnastics, not football. No wonder Brady went so late. smh

  17. gotitan says:
    April 5, 2023 at 2:36 pm
    Who is Derek Anderson?
    ————-
    A guy with as many pro bowl nods as Tannehill

  18. radar773 says:
    April 5, 2023 at 1:50 pm
    Jackson screwed himself.

    IF the Ravens can find a way to move up and grab Richardson, they will have no need for Jackson. Richardson looks like a better version of Jackson. He’s a great runner that is stronger than Jackson, and can likely throw at least as well as Jackson….and he will be cheap by comparison
    __________________________________________

    Lol. How so? Jackson is a top 10 NFL pocket passer. Richardson wasn’t top 10 in the SEC. And Richardson only ran for 600 yards in college. So he doesn’t pass as well, doesn’t run as well as Jackson and doesn’t win as much. Other than that you have a point.

  19. Ravens would be smart to just let him play out his tender and move on. This has Latrell Sprewell written all over it.
    If they get to the playoffs, I’m sure we will be back on the couch with an injury.

  21. dales says:
    April 5, 2023 at 2:10 pm
    I’d love to see the Ravens move up and draft Richardson and rescind the franchise tag to Lamar, he’s really overvalued himself for the one great season he had in 2019 thinking he’s worth top 5 money and a fully guaranteed contract, that is a JOKE! He’s regressed evey year since that 2019 season and is in the neighborhood of average QB’s now, no where close to a top 5 or even top 10 QB. The Ravens are winning games in-spite of Lamar, NOT because of Lamar, don’t destroy what you’ve build just to appease one player that’s really greedy, the fastest way to destroy a team is to overpay the QB, especially one that’s regressing and who’s best years are behind him!
    ______________________________________

    Per pro football focus Jackson was a hair behind Jalen Hurts for the 5th best QB in the league last season. The also scored one touchdown per game without Jackson. Sorry but the facts are not lining up with your opinion.

