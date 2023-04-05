Jets, Patriots, Titans set to meet with Broderick Jones

Getty Images

Former Georgia tackle Broderick Jones has lined up a number of visits with NFL teams.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jones is set for meetings with the Jets, Patriots, and Titans. He is also likely to schedule visits with the Bears and Cardinals before the draft gets underway later this month.

Mock drafts have made the Jets a popular landing spot for Jones at No. 13 in the first round. The Patriots are right behind them at 14 while the Titans, who parted ways with longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan this offseason, are currently at No. 11.

Jones closed out his redshirt freshman season as the starter at left tackle for Georgia’s national title team and remained in that spot for the team’s repeat run during the 2022 season.