Marvin Jones sees different culture in return to Lions

Wide receiver Marvin Jones returned to his old stomping grounds in free agency last month, but he is not back with the same old Lions.

Jones played for the Lions from 2016 to 2020 before leaving for the Jaguars as a free agent, so he has not been with the team since they hired head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes. He has not been back with the franchise for long, but Jones said he can already see differences in how the team is doing business under their new management.

“I love this city. I love everything that has to do with it. . . . The organization is different in terms of the culture,” Jones said, via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com.

Jones has plenty of company when it comes to noticing the different vibe in Detroit these days. The team is hoping that culture and moves like the one for Jones result in a return to the postseason this year.