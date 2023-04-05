NCAA faces massive potential liability for past antitrust violations

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2023
The reckoning has arrived for college sports. And it’s going to be expensive.

As it should be.

Two years ago, after the Supreme Court exposed the entire NCAA system as the eating, breathing, walking, talking antitrust violation that it is, the NCAA wisely dropped longstanding prohibitions on the ability of student-athletes to turn their names, images, and/or likenesses into revenue. The NCAA also was required by court order to make certain benefits available to players, above and beyond the bared-bones tuition, fees, room, board, and snacks.

But crying uncle when suddenly in checkmate doesn’t square things for the NCAA when it comes to historic mistreatment of athletes.

Via the Associated Press, a new antitrust lawsuit has been filed against the NCAA and the power five conferences seeking compensation for benefits improperly denied before the 2021 courtroom win. The lead plaintiffs are Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (who played college football at Oklahoma State) and former Auburn track athlete Keira McCarrell.

Also pending is a lawsuit aimed at forcing the NCAA and member schools to reimburse NIL money lost due to past restrictions on players getting paid.

One of the lawyers handling the case is Jeffrey Kessler, longtime outside counsel for the NFL Players Association and, in turn, thorn in the side for the NFL.

“While the injunction striking down the NCAA’s restrictions on education-related compensation, which was unanimously affirmed by the Supreme Court in Alston, unlocked life-changing benefits for NCAA Division I athletes moving forward, it did not rectify the harm suffered by thousands of Division I athletes who were unlawfully prevented from receiving education-related compensation before the injunction was issued,” Kessler said in a statement. “Plaintiffs aim to recover triple damages for those injuries here.”

Treble damages are a standard component of antitrust recoveries, with the goal of incentivizing litigation and punishing those who violate the antitrust laws.

The NCAA has been violating the antitrust laws for decades. It’s a simple premise. The schools band together under the auspices of a national organization that imposes rules that drastically limit the benefits that can be provided by any of them to student-athletes. This artificially contains the de facto labor costs for the revenue-generating athletics programs, like football.

It was all justified by the warped adherence to “amateurism,” even though everyone else connected to big-time college sports is and always has been getting paid.

Finally, players are getting paid, both from NIL arrangements and, potentially and eventually, a massive damages award or settlement of the pending antitrust cases.

  1. “The NCAA also was required by court order to make certain benefits available to players, above and beyond the bared-bones tuition, fees, room, board, and snacks.”

    Umm..You forgot to mention the full-ride four-year college education at no cost.

  2. Good. When all nine Supreme Court justices agree, you know you’re corrupt. Think about how seldom that happens.

  3. I would LOVE to see the NCAA punished severely for the extensive harm it’s done to the compensation that should have been earned by the athletes. While the NCAA and everyone else in college athletics was making money, the athletes were getting screwed. Time to pay up, NCAA. You’ve taken advantage of those young people long enough.

  4. “bare-bones tuition, fees, room, board, and snack” Are you KIDDING? Have you ever even been to a serious Div 1 school and witnessed how their athletes live? Special athlete only dorms (that are 5x nicer than any others on campus), athlete only cafeterias that serve VERY nice food (and lots of it), millions of dollars spent on athlete only lounges and training facilities.

    Yeah – the other students, non-athletes, don’t get ANY of that – yet they are the ones paying full tuition, sleeping in dorms with mold issues, eating crap food – oh they can get an occasional OK meal with their very limited “dining dollars”, paying for their books and study materials, and STILL having to pay to go to sporting events.

    Now add in the costs of: Training, coaching, medical, travel, facilities (practice and game), event staff, weight rooms, tutors, etc.

    Bare bones – geezus, get a clue.

  5. You almost seem giddy ,you do realize that tuition will probably rise because of this ruling, right?

  6. And people will be shocked when dozens of smaller schools drop all sports programs because of their inability to pay their share of whatever settlement is reached. Colleges and universities should be academic institutions. Let for profit minor leagues form for the sports!

  7. Kessler is the one getting a payday out of this lawsuit, not the players. Whatever damages are awarded against or agreed to by (which will be significant) the NCAA and its member schools, will ultimately be relatively insignificant when spread across the entire class – presumably every NCAA athlete, regardless of sport and gender. Google says there are currently over 500,000 NCAA athletes. So a $5 Billion judgment would only result in $10,000 per CURRENT athlete. Then you spread it across prior athletes and give Kessler his cut (probably around 30%, assuming a contingency), and you have athletes getting maybe a couple hundred bucks each. So yes, it will hurt the NCAA, and it will fill Kessler’s pockets, but this lawsuit won’t accomplish much else.

  8. Ideally, this will destroy college athletics completely. No more free rides for athletes. College should be focused on academics, not enabling and pampering dummies who can barely read and write.

