O’Cyrus Torrence to visit Steelers, Commanders this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2023, 9:24 AM EDT
Guard O’Cyrus Torrence believes he is the most dominant interior offensive lineman in this year’s draft class and he’ll make his case to a couple of teams this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Torrence is set to meet with the Steelers on Wednesday and the Commanders on Thursday. The Commanders have the 16th pick in the first round later this month and the Steelers have the next pick.

Torrence spent three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Florida for the 2022 season. He was named an All-American and first-team All-SEC during his lone season with the Gators.

Many are projecting Torrence as a first-round pick as a result of that effort and we’re a few weeks away from finding out if he gets that nod.

4 responses to “O’Cyrus Torrence to visit Steelers, Commanders this week

  1. Commanders? Need a Guard. How about a veteran stud Guard? Browns have 2 of them and will move 1 ……..only cost you Chase Young?

  2. “……..only cost you Chase Young?”

    No, we can just draft a cheaper young pup with upside and still keep Chase Young.

  3. Browns have 2 of them and will move 1

    Grew up with Wyatt, be cool to see him back in the home town but not at that cost, even tho he might be the best guard in the game right now.

  4. Browns have two of them and will move 1.
    Um, they better have three of them if they plan on moving 1.

