Report: Cardinals to have new uniforms in 2023

The Cardinals will reportedly be getting a new look to go with their new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

According to a report from former Cardinals website writer and current Compare.bet editor Kyle Odegard, the team will unveil new uniforms before the NFL Draft gets underway later this month. The Cardinals have been wearing their current uniforms since 2005.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was asked during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 last year about the possibility of a uniform change.

“We look at all these things. You probably know, these things, there’s a timeline for them. It takes time,” Bidwill said. “Among the array of things we look at around the team, it’s on the radar. We’re going to honor tradition at the same time. It’s part of the array of things we look at. It’s on the radar screen.”

Assuming the report is correct, the Cardinals’ new look will get some prime exposure once the team uses it’s first-round draft pick early on April 27.