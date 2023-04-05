Report: Cardinals to have new uniforms in 2023

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2023, 1:35 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals will reportedly be getting a new look to go with their new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

According to a report from former Cardinals website writer and current Compare.bet editor Kyle Odegard, the team will unveil new uniforms before the NFL Draft gets underway later this month. The Cardinals have been wearing their current uniforms since 2005.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was asked during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 last year about the possibility of a uniform change.

“We look at all these things. You probably know, these things, there’s a timeline for them. It takes time,” Bidwill said. “Among the array of things we look at around the team, it’s on the radar. We’re going to honor tradition at the same time. It’s part of the array of things we look at. It’s on the radar screen.”

Assuming the report is correct, the Cardinals’ new look will get some prime exposure once the team uses it’s first-round draft pick early on April 27.

 

18 responses to “Report: Cardinals to have new uniforms in 2023

  5. This lousy owner is putting lipstick on the pig to separate the goofy Cards fans from more of their money. “Pay no attention to the terrible product on the field, buy these really cool black jerseys!”

  7. Teams that are consistently successful on the field, year after year, rarely if ever see a need to change uniforms.

  8. The Cardinals should do a full re-branding, including their name. There are no Cardinals flying around the desert. They should change their name to the Arizona Vipers, Rattlers, Rattlesnakes, Scorpions, HVACs, Gila Monsters, Cartels, Border Crossers, etc. Is Arizona simply going to make their mascot look more mean/angry like Miami did to their Dolphin logo?

  14. It’s about time they changed up their stale and stagnated ways, but I doubt a new jersey does the trick

    Are they going to improve Murray’s play any? The Cardinals really screwed the pooch by handing that contract to him, but that seems to be the play of the day for teams now, overpay their QB and then wonder why they have to dismantle the team to pay one player or kick the can down the road on a yearly basis and rework their deals like the Chiefs had to do for Mahomes in Feb! If this truly was a team sport then players would get paid like a team, not individuals, now I’m not saying the players should all be paid the same by position but no player is worth 30-50X what any other player in that position is making. Also a QB has to realize they need a OL to have the protection to be able to let the play develop and the receivers to catch the passes. I have absolutely no respect for any player that demands to be or takes a huge contract that isn’t team friendly, that BS this is “the ultimate team sport” went out the window years ago with these greedy players who 4-5 of them eat up over 1/2 of the teams cap space!

