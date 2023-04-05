Richard Sherman: John Schneider “tried to mess up” Bobby Wagner negotiations

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is back in Seattle. According to former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, it almost didn’t happen.

Appearing on KJR radio in Seattle, Sherman said that he talked to Wagner “all the time,” and that Sherman knew a return to Seattle by Wagner “was in the works.”

“I was hoping that John [Schneider] didn’t mess it up, and he didn’t,” Sherman said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “He tried. He tried on multiple occasions.”

Sherman was later asked how Schneider almost messed it up.

“Just lowballing a guy,” Sherman said. “There’s a difference between lowballing and being disrespectful and they got borderline disrespectful. Thankfully, Bobby really wanted to be with the Seahawks, and he really wanted to come back home. Because other people offered him more money.”

That’s part of the negotiating tactics in which teams will engage, if they think a guy really wants to play in a certain place. Wagner has wanted to stay on the West Coast, both last year when looking for a team (he picked the Rams) and this year.

The Seahawks apparently knew it, and negotiated accordingly. And ultimately got it done, even if Sherman thinks Schneider “tried” to “mess it up.”

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Richard Sherman: John Schneider “tried to mess up” Bobby Wagner negotiations

  1. Stop using the comment “disrespectful” when talking about men playing childrens games for millions of dollars while teachers and firefighters often don’t make 50K a year.

    It’s DISRESPECTFUL.

  2. I’ll admit I was much less critical of Sherm’s mouth when he was making plays for the Seahawks, but retired Sherm often sounds overly critical and bitter. If he wants to be acknowledged as a legitimate post-playing career pundit, he needs to self-edit his words. Saying he “Hoped John didn’t mess it up” was all he needed to say to imply where his mind was. We get it. Tacking on the ‘he tried, he tried’ just makes him sound vindictive, especially in the audio. So far Sherm is batting .000 on interviews with the local media in Seattle, where he can’t help but take his bitterness out on the local sports media.

  4. Sherman seems to have a lot of sour grapes. He often comes off as quite bitter

  5. Damn. I thought we’d heard the last from that publicity hound. How on earth can a guy who made over $83,000,000 playing a game be so angry about it?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.