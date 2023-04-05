Ron Rivera: Chase Young’s health will drive big part of fifth-year option conversation

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2023, 9:08 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

The Commanders have not given much indication about which way their decision about picking up their option on defensive end Chase Young‘s contract will go and head coach Rob Rivera’s most recent comments suggest the final call won’t come before the team reports for the start of their offseason program.

Young tore his ACL in 2021 and he played just three games last year after an extended recovery stretched well into the regular season. On Tuesday, Rivera said that Young’s health will factor into any conversations that the team has about his future and that the way he looks in a couple of weeks will be central to those discussions.

“That’s the thing that will drive a big part of the conversation,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “As we continue to work through this and talk about it, it will be about seeing him and watching him. Again, we get started April 17, so we’ll continue to work through these things — talk to the doctors, talk to the trainers, strength and medical — and just kind of get a feel for where he is. Then we’ll be able to make a decision and we’ll go from there.”

Rivera previously said that a change in ownership would also be a factor in the ultimate decision about Young’s option, which would cost the team $17.452 million. It remains unclear when that process will be completed, however, and Young’s health will still be a consideration under any circumstances.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Ron Rivera: Chase Young’s health will drive big part of fifth-year option conversation

  1. Adrian Peterson was the exception, not the rule. Some players heal quicker than others. I’m a Giants fan, but I want to see this guy return to form. I hate seeing injuries take out young careers.

    Kenny Phillips, Steve Smith, David Wilson had super star written all over them. Then one day, PUFF, gone in the blink of an eye. Hakeem Nick also left the league way too early due to injuries. However, the Commanders have bigger things to worry about.

    I’d like to see them return to days of old. This division is so much fun to watch when all teams are competitive. There was great rejoice within the NFC EAST, when they shipped the Cardinals out of our division. What a black eye they were.

  2. When ownership is unknown it’s hard to plan for teh future. Walking on eggshells is no way to move forward. What else would he say?

  3. I thought he was fantastic before the injury, but I have to admit…I don’t follow the Washington team much.
    Was he absolutely broken down after his injury?
    I would have thought the 5 year option would be a no brainer and the Franchise him the next year if hes awesome; or of course a long term contract.
    Not picking up the 5th year usually means the team wants to move on, or the player severely under-achieved.
    Maybe a Washington fan can chime in?

  4. Why do these teams keep making this mistake? If you are 50/50 on taking the 5th year option, take it every time. Look at the Giants and Daniel Jones.

  5. Maybe he doesn’t want his 5th year option picked up by that dumpster fire of an organization, so he’s taking his time making sure he’s 100% before he even attempts to come back. If that’s how he’s playing it it’s a good move. Get outta Washington, and sign a one year show me deal with another team, and then if things go the way you want you’ll cash in on the next contract in your new city

  7. The fact that his health is still a question mark is itself a telling thing.

    Of course, it takes time to come back from an injury. But the only reason you wouldn’t pick up the option due to health, would be if you didn’t think he would return to the type of athlete he was pre-injury.

    If it was simply a matter of giving him time to come back, that wouldn’t impact whether you’d want to keep him…

  8. bozobiden says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:47 am
    Maybe he doesn’t want his 5th year option picked up by that dumpster fire of an organization, so he’s taking his time making sure he’s 100% before he even attempts to come back. If that’s how he’s playing it it’s a good move. Get outta Washington, and sign a one year show me deal with another team, and then if things go the way you want you’ll cash in on the next contract in your new city

    You know zero about the Commanders and their players if you think Chase Young is busting to get out of town. That’s the kind of commentary that gets national play by people who are not local to the team.

  9. casualnflfan says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:31 am
    I thought he was fantastic before the injury, but I have to admit…I don’t follow the Washington team much.
    Was he absolutely broken down after his injury?
    I would have thought the 5 year option would be a no brainer and the Franchise him the next year if hes awesome; or of course a long term contract.
    Not picking up the 5th year usually means the team wants to move on, or the player severely under-achieved.
    Maybe a Washington fan can chime in?

    I’m local so I’ll weigh in.

    The recovery took a lot longer than people thought it would.

    However, after he finally played last year, he played pretty well. He wasn’t sucking on the field but actually I think he graded quite highly by most independent metrics.

    What may be uncertain is whether he’s the same elite athlete he was pre-injury. That could be the difference between a “good starting player” — which I think he certainly is vs. an “elite game changing player” — which may be what they need to sign a third defensive lineman to a big contract.

  10. He didn’t mention his lack of production and coachability when he’s been healthy! I’m a fan of the team and I didn’t think he really even earned ROY! That’s the biggest thing to me. He’s a whole lot of hype but very little to back it up! It’d be in the best interests of the franchise to trade him this offseason if at all possible and if he has any market value!

  11. Chase is a different breed of cat, he did things his own way the first 2 years. It worked in year 1 (DROY) however the second season again being a no-show at OTA’s and then having reconstruction on that knee took a toll on him and the team. Taking parts from the good knee to repair the injured knee is not an ideal situation.
    I believe what the team is saying to Chase is (as Ron stated when he was first hired) do it our way and if it fails it’s on us, do it your way and fail ……. bye, thanks, good luck with your future endeavors. They will wait to see if he is in attendance at this years OTA,s before making a commitment for year 5 at $17 million. Pure motivation on the teams part, nothing more, nothing less.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.