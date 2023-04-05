Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear No. 0 jersey for Titans

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2023, 10:27 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Newly arrived Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear a number that is new in the NFL this year.

Murphy-Bunting will wear the No. 0 jersey that the NFL approved at last week’s league meetings, after decades of not allowing players to wear zero.

From 2020 to 2022 in Tampa Bay, Murphy-Bunting wore No. 23. As a rookie in 2019 he wore No. 26. Both of those numbers are already taken, so now Murphy-Bunting will join Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley among the players who will wear No. 0.

Other jersey numbers announced by the Titans are No. 2 Azeez Al-Shaair, No. 49 Arden Key, No. 57 Luke Gifford, No. 60 Daniel Brunskill, No. 71 Andre Dillard, No. 83 Justin Rigg, No. 88 Trevon Wesco, No. 23 Tre Avery, No. 38 Shyheim Carter, No. 80 Reggie Roberson Jr, No. 89 Thomas Odukoya and No. 92 Jayden Peevy.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear No. 0 jersey for Titans

  1. I am just overwhelmed with excitement with players thinking it’s oh so cool to wear 0. I don’t know how I ever enjoyed the NFL without this exciting news!

  2. Doesn’t matter with that God awful design they call a uniform. Whoever designed their new uniforms should not be employed

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.