Steelers hire Glenn Thomas as offensive assistant

April 5, 2023
The Steelers announced an addition to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff on Wednesday.

Glenn Thomas has been hired as an offensive assistant. Thomas spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State and brings a great deal of experience to Pittsburgh’s staff.

Prior to his year with the Sun Devils, Thomas was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UNLV for two seasons and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Baylor for three seasons. He also worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple — he worked for former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and Temple — and had a stint as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach.

The Steelers have made some changes to their defensive coaching staff this offseason, but Thomas is the first addition on the offensive side.

  1. And now Canada’s replacement is on staff if the offense doesn’t markedly improve this year. Canada will not be fired during the season but look for Tomlin to, again, promote from within at the end of the year.

  2. So no real NFL experience. Other teams hire former NFL head coaches, not the Steelers (no I do NOT count Mr. Lawsuit former Miami HC since he wasn’t really engaged and the Steelers LBs had an extremely poor season).

  4. This is probably the back-up plan for when Matt Canada finally gets canned. If September looks as good as it did last season I hope MC doesn’t make it to October.

