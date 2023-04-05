Trevor Lawrence “super excited” to start working with Calvin Ridley

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars acquired receiver Calvin Ridley in a midseason trade last year. But they’ll finally get to start working with him in the building when the team’s offseason program begins later this month.

After throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a minor league baseball game in Jacksonville this week, quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he’s looking forward to integrating Ridley into the Jags’ offense.

“We have [thrown together] once and I’m super excited,” Lawrence said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “We’re just excited to have him. He’s gonna be another piece for this offense and our team and [he’s] just a good guy that we’re excited to bring into the locker room.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Ridley was reinstated in March after serving a season-long suspension for gambling on NFL games.

The 26th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ridley has caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards with 28 touchdowns in 49 career games.