Tyreek Hill wants to play three more seasons and “call it quits” to “go into the business side”

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has played seven seasons. He has four years left on his contract but only the next two have guaranteed money.

Hill, 29, has shown no sign of slowing down.

He remains one of the fastest — if not THE fastest — players in the NFL, and he earned his fourth All-Pro honor last season with career highs in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

Yet, Hill already is looking toward the end of his career.

He appeared on the podcast of former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter on Sports Radio 810 WHB this week and revealed he has a retirement plan.

“I’m going for 10, man,” Hill said. “I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins, man, and then I’m going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Hill said he wants to coach but “not for long.”

“So, I really want to get into like the gaming space,” Hill said. “I really want to get huge in that and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team [Soul Runner Gaming], which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I’m going to just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I’ve just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

Hill is due $1.165 million in base salary this season with a $12.823 million cap and a $19.55 million base salary in 2024 with a $31.07 million cap hit.