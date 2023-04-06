Cameron Latu visited Cowboys, 49ers this week

Getty Images

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu visited the Cowboys and 49ers this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Latu is projected as a middle- to late-round draft pick.

He improved his stock with a standout Senior Bowl in January, earning the top practice player award at his position.

Latu made 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns in his five-year career at Alabama. All of his stats came the past two seasons.

The Cowboys are seeking tight end depth after losing starter Dalton Schultz to the Texans in free agency. Several mock drafts have them selecting a tight end in the first round.

The 49ers have one of the best tight ends in football in George Kittle, with Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley currently on the roster at the position.