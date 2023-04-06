Chargers re-sign Will Clapp

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 6, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 06 Chargers at Falcons
Getty Images

The Chargers are bringing back one of their pieces along the offensive line.

Los Angeles has re-signed Will Clapp, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Clapp, 27, spent last season with the Chargers. He appeared in call 17 games with three starts. He played 28 percent of the club’s offensive snaps and 15 percent of special teams snaps. Clapp started the Week Three loss to the Jaguars, the Week Six win over the Broncos, and the Week 13 loss to the Raiders.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, Clapp spent his first four seasons with the Saints.

Overall, Clapp has played 51 games with 10 starts.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.