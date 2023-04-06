CJ Stroud, Hendon Hooker to visit with Raiders next week

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 6, 2023, 11:53 AM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

The Raiders will continue to do their due diligence with the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Las Vegas will round out its visits with the best signal-callers when Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker come to town next week.

This week, the Raiders have already had Kentucky’s Will Levis in for a top-30 visit. Alabama’s Bryce Young is set to be at the team’s facility on Thursday with Florida’s Anthony Richardson visiting on Friday.

Stroud is unlikely to be available when the Raiders come on the clock at No. 7 overall. But Las Vegas could still trade up to get him.

Hooker, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the fall, may be available for the Raiders’ second-round pick at No. 38 overall.

Las Vegas signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal in free agency and also recently added Brian Hoyer at the position. Both players have familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ offense from shared time in New England.

