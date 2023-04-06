Corey Peters announces his retirement

Getty Images

Veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters won’t be trying to extend his NFL career to a 13th season.

Peters announced in an Instagram post that he is retiring. Peters thanked his family, teammates, and the three teams he played for — the Cardinals, Falcons, and Jaguars — while saying farewell.

“Sincerely, I never imagined that I would continue playing football professionally for this long,” Peters wrote. “I’ll always be appreciative of the time I’ve had, but now is the time to take on a fresh challenge. I’m not sure what’s coming up, but I’m excited to see where life takes me!”

Peters was a 2010 third-round pick by the Falcons and spent five years with the team before moving on to six years with the Cardinals. He appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars last season.

Peters retires with 336 tackles, 19 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 164 career games.