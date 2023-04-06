Hendon Hooker set to visit Buccaneers next week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield as a free agent to go with Kyle Trask, but they may not be done addressing the quarterback position.

According to multiple reports, the team is scheduled for a visit with former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker next week.

Hooker is coming off a torn ACL, so the presence of other quarterbacks in Tampa would give him time to fully recover if he were to land in Tampa. The Bucs have plenty of company when it comes to interest in Hooker, however.

The Saints, Commanders, Packers, and Titans have also met with or plan to meet with Hooker in the near future, so there are plenty of options for a landing spot for him later this month.