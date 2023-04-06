Jerry Jones will present DeMarcus Ware for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

In January, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones delivered the news to DeMarcus Ware that the former edge rusher was joining him in Canton. This week, Ware asked Jones to present him at the induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

“You were the voice that welcomed me to the Hall of Fame,” Ware said, via the team website. “I want for you, that voice, to keep going and you be my presenter this year.”

Jones, who earned Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2017, previously has presented Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen at their inductions. Al Davis owns the all-time record for most presentations, getting the honor nine times during his lifetime.

“I just can’t tell you what an honor it is,” Jones said. “I mean, it’s really because it’s you, but it means more to me than me being in the Hall of Fame, because I know what you’re a part of and that’s how I got into the Hall of Fame — just standing and rubbing up with you.”

Ware, who spent nine seasons in Dallas after they made him the 11th overall pick in 2005, racked up 138.5 sacks in his career with the Cowboys and Broncos. He made the All-Decade Team for the 2000s and won a Super Bowl ring in Denver.