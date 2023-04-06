Joey Porter Jr. visiting Ravens Thursday, set to visit Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2023, 11:02 AM EDT
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. visited the Steelers recently and he’s also spending some time with one of their rivals ahead of this month’s draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Porter is visiting the Ravens on Thursday. Porter is also set to visit with the Raiders as part of his predraft schedule.

Porter is considered to be one of the best cornerback prospects in this year’s draft after posting 113 tackles, 20 passes defensed, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery in four seasons at Penn State.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he was concerned about the team’s cornerback depth during a Wednesday press conference. Porter could be part of their attempt to address that concern.

  1. I don’t get all the hype except for the famous name. “… two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery in four seasons at Penn State” does not WOW me. I watched every game he played and would not give him a 1st round grade. Maybe not even 2nd.

