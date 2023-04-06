Julian Love: Seahawks want to put three safeties on the field

Getty Images

The Seahawks added safety Julian Love from the Giants in free agency. That didn’t mean they’ve changed their minds about Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

Meeting with reporters on Thursday, Love said the Seahawks are “excited about having the ability to put three safeties on the field.”

Still, Love brings flexibility to Seattle, and a willingness to play wherever the Seahawks put him.

“I played corner in college,” Love said. “I had some starts at nickel, corner, safety, free, and strong in the league. I don’t know, wherever I can make plays, I think is where I am most comfortable. I like to be in the action. I think I play a tough brand of football and I think they will utilize me in that way.”

Love said he joined the Seahawks because he “saw a great opportunity to join a good team who is led by, I think, a great head coach who I think just gets it.”

“That’s what I was looking for, I was looking for a nice fit,” Love said. “The culture is great, and so I think that kind of fits my style and my brand of football. I think Seattle was the perfect fit for me.”

Love, who played college football at Notre Dame, was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2019. He started 16 games in 2022; in three prior seasons combined, he also started 16 games.