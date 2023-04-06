Packers, Bears, Bills among Darnell Wright’s visits

Getty Images

The Packers are spending time with a possible addition to their offensive line on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright is with the team for one of it’s 30 predraft meetings with a prospect. The Packers have plenty of company when it comes to looking at Wright.

Rapoport reports that he has visited with the Bears and will move on to a visit with the Bills after meeting with the Packers. In all, Wright is expected to make nearly 20 visits with teams ahead of this month’s draft.

Wright played left and right tackle during his time with the Volunteers and started during all four of his seasons in Knoxville. He is generally expected to come off the board at some point in the first round.