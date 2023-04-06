Patriots will induct Dante Scarnecchia to their Hall of Fame

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT
Longtime Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame this year.

Scarnecchia was the Patriots’ special teams and tight ends coach from 1982 to 1988 and then returned to fill the same roles in 1991. He would hold a variety of titles before becoming their offensive line coach in 1999. Scarnecchia held that role through 2013 and assumed an assistant head coach title along the way. He left the team for a couple of years before coming back for four more years as the offensive line coach.

“Dante Scarnecchia is recognized as one of the greatest assistant coaches of all time,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “He is the first Patriots assistant coach to receive this honor and I can’t think of a more deserving person. You would be hard pressed to find anyone who made greater on-field contributions over his 34 seasons with us, which propelled us to 10 of our 11 Super Bowl appearances and helped us claim five of our six Super Bowl championships. He earned the respect of his fellow coaches and players, many of whom credited Dante for making them the best they could be. I am proud that his legacy will be preserved in our Hall of Fame forever.”

The Patriots nominate three choices a year and then hold a fan vote to select their annual inductee, but Kraft can also select contributors to be inducted outside of that process. Scarnecchia is the fourth person to be added to the Hall in that manner.

  1. Remarkable stability. Came to New England with Ron Meyer in 1982 and other than the two years he followed Meyer to Indianapolis, he spent his entire pro coaching career in New England.

  2. Incredible HOF career. He was a key figure in Brady’s success in NE, with quality OLs and back ups, giving Brady a 1st class environment to work in.

    We all saw what Brady’s handpicked team looked like this past year, going 8-9.

    Scarnecchia should go right into Canton next as well. Arguably the greatest offensive positional coach in NFL history.

  3. A QB’s best friend and a consummate professional. He easily had the greatest share of responsibility for that dynasty than any other coach, bar none.
    Well deserved, Dante!

  4. touchback6 says:
    April 6, 2023 at 2:47 pm
  5. Well deserved. He is the greatest offensive line coach in NFL history.

  8. He coached at the highest level for decades one of the finest to ever coach in the NFL.

  9. So tired of the bill vs tom bobos. If u don’t think it took both of them u know zilch about the game and it’s history of Superbowl Winning Coach/Quarterback tandems.

