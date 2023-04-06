Ravens weren’t asked about OBJ, Darius Slay

Getty Images

Baltimore’s effort to restrict questioning during Wednesday’s pre-draft press conference to questions about the draft — and not about Lamar Jackson — worked in more ways than one.

Beyond successfully shutting down any questions about the unsigned franchise player, the slamming of the door on non-draft questions may have kept the Ravens from having to answer questions about other current events unrelated to the upcoming incoming player-selection process.

Specifically, the Ravens weren’t asked about the report that they offered a contract to receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. or about the claim from Eagles cornerback Darius Slay that he nearly became a Raven.

The Ravens quite possibly would have shied away from the latter question, because Slay is under contract with the Eagles. The Ravens can freely address Beckham, who is a free agent.

As to Beckham, the making of an offer isn’t nearly as important as Beckham’s response. Obviously, he didn’t accept. The real question is how much was offered, and how much Beckham wants.

Beckham has previously complained that no one has offered more than $4 million. Recent reporting has pegged his current expectations at $15 million on a one-year deal.

Beckham presumably also expects certainty as to who his quarterback will be. Which makes it harder to justify signing with the Ravens — unless they make him an offer that meets his financial expectations.