Santa Clara may sue 49ers over information regarding World Cup bid

Posted by Mike Florio on April 6, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
The tension lingers between the 49ers and the place they call home.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News (via Sports Business Journal), Santa Clara is “considering legal action” against the 49ers’ Levis Stadium management company.

The city claims that the 49ers have failed to surrender “critical information to help the city prepare to host” the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor contends that the 49ers “failed to meet a Feb. 1 deadline set by the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury to provide the city with key documents” relating to the international soccer tournament.

Santa Clara City Council is considering the issuance of a subpoena, or using other available avenues to force the 49ers to produce the information.

The relationship between Santa Clara and the 49ers has been contentious through most of it not all of the team’s time in Levi’s Stadium. It has prompted aggressive efforts by team CEO Jed York to support pro-49ers politicians, and to oppose those who are inclined to give the 49ers the business.

6 responses to “Santa Clara may sue 49ers over information regarding World Cup bid

  3. Instead of two parties going out to lunch and discussing what they need and when, and then a couple follow ups to make sure we are on track and if help is needed. LET’S GO TO COURT!!

  4. The confusion is Clara May Sue is the mayor’s dogs name. There’s nothing here.

  5. LOL. What are they going to do? Kick them out of the stadium? Then what? Tear down the stadium? I’m guessing 90% of their business comes from the 49ers.

  6. I’m from Santa Clara, born and raised. Mayor Willie Brown in San Francisco had a deal done to build in SF. It was done. Jed wanted a handout, cash, as a gift. He hit up surrounding areas, even a city way out of Northern California for it. Santa Clara obliged. Nobody Iv ever met even likes Levi’s. One side completely enclosed behind glass for the Dot Commies, the other side in the blazing sun for the stragglers. It’s two worlds there. It’s as it’s a prison where one side is protective custody, the other general population. Lastly, the 49ers were the org behind Great America closing. To this day I don’t know why San Francisco hasn’t sued to not allow them to use the city in their name.

