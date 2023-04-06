Steve Keim: Kyler Murray works, but his attention to detail and film study can improve

Posted by Charean Williams on April 6, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals Introduce Kyler Murray
The Cardinals infamously placed an independent study addendum in Kyler Murray‘s contract last summer. It required the quarterback to spend at least four hours per week on his own, without distraction, to study game material.

After the homework clause received backlash after it became public, the Cardinals announced they were removing it.

It nonetheless prompted an obvious question about Murray’s work ethic.

Former General Manager Steve Keim was the one who drafted Murray first overall and gave him a massive contract extension that originally included the study clause.

No longer with the team, Keim addressed Murray during an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. Keim reiterated what right tackle Kelvin Beachum said last month about Murray needing “to grow up a little bit.”

He still needs to grow. [Beachum’s comments are] not slanted toward [Murray’s] character,” Keim said on the podcast, via arizonasports.com. “He’s not a bad guy. He’s a good kid, has a good smile, has a nice way about him. I think it’s like anything: Guys have to continue to learn what it’s going to take to be great. Does he know what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning know of what it takes to be great? No.

“Does he work? He does work. I think it’s just that side of the game — the film study, the attention to detail part that he can continue to improve upon, and I think he will. Kyler’s a proud guy, man. He doesn’t want to lose and he doesn’t want to let people down.”

Murray, 25, is working his way back from a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear that ended his 2022 season prematurely. He twice has made the Pro Bowl but has led the Cardinals to only one postseason game, where Murray played the worst game of his career.

“You’ve got to think he’s headed in the right direction,” Keim said. “I just thought he kept getting better and better and better. There’s just some times of inconsistency with him.

“Obviously, the height hurts him at times, seeing over the line and processing and seeing the field. But at the same time, he’s just a tremendous talent. The stuff he does, you see in practice and games, it’s off the charts.

15 responses to “Steve Keim: Kyler Murray works, but his attention to detail and film study can improve

  1. This should be the reason Lamar Jackson is so upset. You give a mega contract to this guy? But I have to sit here with my MVP trophy and beg for fairness. Don’t get ticked over Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and Herbert because they’re all better than you. I’m not a Lamar fan in any form, but this doesn’t seem right

  2. This might not be the best time for Steve Keim to be commenting about anything.

  3. As Simms has commented often for many of these guys – they get by on pure athleticism, then the NFL wakes them up to the need for adjustments to their game. Some do, some don’t. Jury is out on Murray. Huge mistake to sign him. If Cam Newton can only survive 8 good seasons at his size no way Murray or Tua or Bryce Young or any of those guys survive without studying like Drew Brees – and even then, there’s been only one Drew Brees.

  4. If he was capable to grow up, he would have done so already. Signing him to that extension was foolish and will hurt that team for years to come.

  5. He’s a good kid. He has a good smile. What more could you want in a franchise QB?

  6. Everybody can be better but it’s hard to access what Kyler needs to get better at when he had a head coach that honestly got where he was by failing forward despite having a history of starting fast and flaming out, as well as a losing record. Kliff Kingsbury was clearly and over his head after the first year, the more he got figured out the more he began to panic.

    So get him a solid coach and then will see where he’s at.

  7. Huh? And the team rewarded him with a nine figure contract? Whoever approved that must be brain dead.

  8. “This should be the reason Lamar Jackson is so upset. You give a mega contract to this guy?”

    Just because a low level franchise like the Cardinals give a player an overpriced (non-guaranteed) deal, doesn’t mean the Ravens should. They acted like the Browns.

  9. AZ is going to regret not firing this guy for years to come. Strapped by this deal for little Kyler. Hes a bust the end.

  10. So what your saying is the clause was there for everything the general public found out about. Truly the Titanic of the NFL of teams. All these warning signs, yet they continue to make bad life choices….. I’m pretty sure that the iceberg is right ahead!

  11. He should try baseball, his stock gets lower and lower each year even with a stacked O.

  12. Kyler is not a NFL QB whatsoever. He is best suited for the CFL. He is way to short isn’t an explosive runner and can’t throw the ball with anticipation or accuracy. If the Cards didn’t take him he would dropped multiple rounds.

  13. Kyler was able to excel in college ball simply due to his athleticism. But the NFL is a LOT different. He’s no longer playing against future accountants and insurance adjusters. Every player is as good as the best he ever saw in college.
    If Kyler hasn’t learned by now, he never will. But since I’m a Niners fan, I hope that the Cardinals keep Kyler as long as possible.

  14. He should have chose baseball. He would have had a longer career, less chance of serious injury and probably made just as much money long term.

  15. Murray was playing at an MVP level in 2020/21 before his sunk the roster around him last year. He gets disrespected more than any other QB in the NFL, with the weapons he has in AZ and a really good more importantly healthy OL in front of him next year he will silence a lot of people next season back playing at an elite caliber level again.

